Crappie USA to hit the waters of Lake Logan Martin at Riverside, Alabama

Crappie USA, “America’s Premier National Crappie Fishing Tournament Organization” will return to Alabama’s Logan Martin Lake February 18, 2017. This is the opportunity for local anglers to compete for cash, prizes and a chance to advance to the 2017 Cabela’s Crappie USA Classic. The Classic event will be October 26 – 28, 2017 on KY & Barkley Lakes at Paris, Tennessee. Be sure to check out our website at: www.crappieusa.com and like our Crappie USA Tournament Trail Facebook Page. Both sites contain new and exciting information on our events along with special information for crappie anglers everywhere.

Registration and Seminar

A pre-tournament seminar will be held on Friday evening February 17 at the Riverside City Hall Storm Shelter, 379 Depot Street, Riverside, AL. Sign up will begin at 5:00pm with the meeting and a National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing starting at 7:00pm local time. This seminar is open to the public. For those not fishing the event, we encourage you to come out to this meeting and meet the top crappie anglers in the region.

Weigh-In Site

The tournament weigh-ins will be held on Saturday the 18th at the Riverside Landing, Depot Street, Riverside, AL beginning at 3:00pm. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to come and learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams will be conducted after the weigh-in.

Sponsor and Host Lodging Site

The City of Riverside welcomes all Crappie USA anglers and their guest to the area and hope they take the opportunity to enjoy the many attractions. For more information on the area call: (205) 338-7692 or visit their website at: http://www.riverside-al.com/. Host lodging for the event will be America’s Best Value Inn, 11900 US Highway 78, Riverside, AL. For reservations please call (205) 338-3381. Rooms may be limited so make your reservations early and mention Crappie USA.

How to Enter

You can enter our tournaments by filling out and sending in an entry form or by registering on our website at www.crappieusa.com before the deadline listed on the form. Teams may also enter at the pre-tournament seminar on Friday night or call (502) 384-5924. All late entries will be subject to a $25.00 late fee.

ACA membership is required to fish in our tournaments and a space is provided on our entry form for you to become a member. Teams may consist of one or two partners. Teams may have a third partner if third partner is under the age of 16. Pole limits for three-partner teams will be the same as two-partner teams.

Entry fees in all qualifying tournaments are $125.00 per team in the Amateur Division and $250.00 in the Professional Division. There is an optional $20.00 (Per Team) Big Fish Pot. All participants must be a member of the American Crappie Association to fish in these events. American Crappie Association membership is $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for spouse and youth memberships. Each membership will include a subscription to the official publication of Crappie USA, one of the top crappie fishing publications in the nation.

Crappie USA “Free Crappie Kids Rodeo”

Held in conjunction with the tournament will be the Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeo to be held Saturday morning at the Riverside Landing, Depot Street, Riverside, AL. Sign up for the Kids Rodeo will be at 8:00am with the rodeo from 9:00am till 11:00am. The Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeo is a chance for children of the area to get out and enjoy nature, do a little fishing and win some prizes. The event is free to all children 12 and under with all participants eligible for a chance to win one of the six, Crappie USA $1,000.00 scholarships to be awarded at the 2017 Cabela’s Crappie USA Classic.

Crappie USA and our anglers have contributed nearly $342,000.00 to the “Crappie Kids” Scholarships since 1997. We are very proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in our tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Crappie USA “Kids Fishing Rodeos”.

The Crappie Kids Free Fishing Rodeo has grown in many cities to be a major attraction drawing as many as 350 or more children from surrounding areas to compete for prizes and the chance to win one of the six $1,000.00 “Crappie Kids” Scholarships. All participating children must be accompanied by an adult.

National Sponsors of Crappie USA are: Cabela’s, Ranger Boats, Mercury, Mustad, B ‘n’ M Poles, Minn Kota, Humminbird Electronics, Gamma, Adventure Products EGO Nets, J.R. Mad’s, Charlie Brewer’s Slider Co., Big Bite Baits, TTI-Blakemore Road Runner, Driftmaster Rod Holders, World Fishing Network-WFN, Cumberland Crappie Double Seat Mounts, Church Tackle Company, Crappie Now on-line Magazine, Talon Shallow Water Anchors, Humminbird/Lakemaster Maps, Sunsect Sunscreen & Insect Repellent, Digital EFX Wraps, Gill Rainwear, AWD Baits, Tentnology, Crappie Magnet and Crown Trophy.

The following companies furnish product to help make these events possible: Kodiak Fish Attractants, Rigrap and Keep Alive.