CHIEFTAINS MUSEUM HOSTS FREE DAY WITH SEED SWAP

Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is pleased to host the Fourth Annual Floyd County Seed Swap in conjunction with a Family Free Day at the museum on Saturday, February 18th.

The Seed Swap is an informal event co-sponsored the museum along with the Berry College Environmental Studies Program, Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful, Action Ministries Rome, the Rome Federated Garden Club, and Rome Master Gardeners. The purpose of the Seed Swap is to encourage the production and protection of heirloom seeds and plant varieties that are at risk of being lost in order to provide a sustainable and diverse landscape in our community. Seed saving was particularly important to Cherokees like Major Ridge in order to sustain his family through the winter months and provide crops for the spring and summer.

The program will begin with a presentation from 11am-12pm on how to properly save seeds by Dr. Brian Campbell, Director of the Berry College Environmental Studies Program. After the presentation, garden enthusiasts can share or trade seeds, cuttings, bulbs, and plants with other members of the community at the museum until 2pm to the sounds of The Barbaric Yawps, a bluegrass band from Berry College.

For those interested in seeing what the Seed Swap is all about, the museum is offering free admission for the entire day with information about Cherokee plants and agriculture along with activities and crafts for kids of all ages.

For more information on the Seed Swap/Free Day and other upcoming events, contact the museum at (706) 291-9494 or visit the museum’s website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.