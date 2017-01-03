Chattooga County Authorities Make Large Drug Bust

Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigators recently executed a search warrant on Taliaferro springs road just outside of Lyerly.

According to Sheriff Mark Schrader, the search yielded a little more than 4 pounds of various grades of marijuana and just over $15,000.00 cash. Scales and packaging material were also seized. Two individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation. Charles Owen Lang, age 57, of Taliaferro Springs Road and Deborah Weaver (57) of Bear Creek Alabama.

Both are charged with possession of more than one ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Both charges are felonies and more charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

From AM 1180