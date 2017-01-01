Centre Man Charged with Kidnapping

A Centre man is being charged with 1st Degree Kidnapping on connection to an incident on Thursday night. Cherokee County E-911 received a 911 call around midnight and dispatched deputies to a residence in the Forney community regarding a domestic violence incident.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Deputy Kasey West and Corporal Tony Pettit arrived at the scene just after midnight on Friday morning and located an injured female. The female appeared to have been assaulted and held against her will.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated and released for her injuries. Sheriff’s Office investigators charged the suspect, Wallace B. Jordan, 39 of Centre, with first degree kidnapping.

The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

WEIS Radio