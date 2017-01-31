Cedartown Man Arrested for Crimes Committed Last year in Rome

Ayron Damon Adams, 27 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome on Monday for numerous crimes that occurred last year.

Reports stated that on March 18, 2016 Adams was pulled over on Darlington Way. Police said that during the stop Adams lied to them about his identity and then proceeded to flee the scene. A search of the vehicle uncovered a bag of suspected marijuana, a bag of suspected crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Reports added that Adams was driving a vehicle that he did not have permission to have.

Adams is charged with probation violation, theft by taking, possession of cocaine, giving false information to police, obstruction of police, possession of marijuana, and transactions in drug related objects.