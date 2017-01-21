Cedartown Arrested for Beating up Woman in Front of Chidlren

Nicholas Adam Ramsey, 27 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome this week after he allegedly attacked a 27 year-old Silver Creek Woman at a home on Turner Chapel Road.

Reports stated that Ramsey punched the victim in the face. Reports added that the victim suffered cuts and bleeding as a result of the attack.

The victim also told police that Ramsey threatened to kill a woman with a large life. The incident occurred in front of a 5 year-old child.

Ramsey is charged with aggravated assault, battery and third degree cruelty to children.