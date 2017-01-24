Cedar Bluff Man Shoots Self in Leg with Shotgun

A Cedar Bluff man was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Monday afternoon.

According to the victims daughter, Ada James Zuber went to get a shirt when he knocked over double barrel shotgun causing it to discharge striking him in the leg. Zuber was rushed from the residence to a landing zone at Cedar Bluff High School and from there taken to UAB.

The incident occurred at the Zuber’s residence on Alabama Highway 9 near Enon Grove Baptist Church in Cedar Bluff. Cherokee EMS, the Cedar Bluff Fire Department and Cedar Bluff Police and Sheriff’s Office Investigators responded to the scene.

FROM WEIS Radio