Cave Spring Man Lies to Police About Being Shot

Travis Lamar Floyd, 35 of Cave Spring, found himself behind bars over the weekend after police said he called 911 and reported that he had been shot in the back. Authorities said that when they arrive on the scene they did not find any wounds on him.

Reports added that prior to reporting the shooting Floyd called 911 and said that there was a man in the Towers Drive area with a shotgun attempting to shoot him.

Police said that they spoke with several residents in the area and were told that the incident never happened.

Floyd is charge with two counts of false report of a crime.