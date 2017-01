Stephen Aron Trotter, 31 of Cave Spring, was arrested Rolater Park after he was accused of taking photographs of car tags.

Reports also stated that when police arrived Trotter began to act violent toward officers. They said that Trotter balled up his fist and took a stance in what appeared to be a striking manor.

Reports added that Trotter allegedly admitted to officers that he had been drinking.

Trotter is charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault.