Cartersville Teen Dies After Crash

According to reports, 19-year-old Brittany Gatt of Cartersville died Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night at the intersection of Euharlee Road and Highway 113.

Crews arrived on scene and found a woman trapped inside one of the vehicles. They were able to remove her from the car but she was unresponsive due to numerous trauma injuries. She was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

The male driver of the first car was alert and complained of soreness and other injuries. He was transported to Cartersville Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the second vehicle reported no injuries and declined transportation to the hospital. The accident remains under investigation.

From WBHF radio