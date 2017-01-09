Cartersville Man Arrested After Authorities Find Child Porn

A second Bartow County man has been arrested in a week after authorities allegedly find child pornography. Robert Lee Dean, 43 of Cartersville, was arrested following an investigation by the GBI.

Dean is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children-possession of child pornography.

The arrest comes following that of 24 year-old Ryan Jay Erickson, of Acworth. Erickson was charged with 50 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

A search warrant was executed at Dean’s residence where numerous electronic devices were seized.