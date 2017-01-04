Calhoun Authorities Arrest Dalton Couple For Drug Trafficking After Hit-And-Run

Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched along with state troopers to the scene of a hit-and-run automobile crash recently at Interstate 75 and US Highway 41 near Resaca.

Citizen-witnesses at the scene directed deputies to the area to which the occupants of one of the automobiles had fled on foot.

Deputies and troopers quickly established a perimeter and searched the area on foot with the aid of a Calhoun Police tracking dog, subsequently arresting Carlos Hurtado , age 25, and Marisele Pina, age 19, both of Dalton, Georgia.

Both have been charged with: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Marijuana.