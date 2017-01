Floyd County will host “Bring One for the Chipper” this Saturday January 7th from 10 am until noon at the Home Depot parking lot.

The event allows citizens to exchange their Christmas trees in exchange for seed packets or tree seedlings.

This year will mark the 26th anniversary of the vent.

For more information about this year’s Bring One for the Chipper event, call Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful at (706) 236-4456.