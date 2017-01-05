Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersvile to Offer Free Admission

In an effort to reach out to individuals and families in the community and surrounding area, Booth Western Art Museum will continue to offer free admission once a month in 2017.

“First Free Thursdays are a great way for individuals and families to experience the Booth,” says Tom Shinall, director of marketing. “We hear from potential guests that they question the value of their trip to Cartersville – to the Booth. By removing the price barrier, we encourage those who have contemplated visiting to take advantage and experience the world-class institution that the Booth truly is,” says Shinall.

On the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm, Booth Western Art Museum will wave all admission prices. The 2017 dates are January 5, February 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, August 3, September 7, October 5, November 2, and December 7. Notable exhibitions throughout 2017 include Howard Terpning: 70 Years of Art (January 5, February 2, and March 2), Embrace the Struggle: The Bronze Art of Chris Navarro (March 2, April 6, May 4, and June 1), Creating Camelot: The Kennedy Photography of Jacques Lowe (May 4, June 1, July 6, and August 3), Painting Red Rocks Country, Past and Present (July 6, August 3, September 7, and October 5), and Western American Art South of the Sweet Tea Line V (October 5, November 2, and December 7).

Normal Booth Western Art Museum admission rates are $10 plus tax for adults; $8 plus tax for seniors (65 and over); $7 plus tax for students; and FREE for children (12 and under), active military (with I.D.), and Booth Museum Members. For additional information on First Free Thursdays, call the Museum at 770-387-1300 or visit www.boothmuseum.org.

About Booth Western Art Museum

Booth Western Art Museum, an Affiliate to the Smithsonian Institution, is a 120,000 square foot museum located in Cartersville, Georgia, Open since 2003, guests are invited to explore the West without leaving the South by Seeing America’s Story through contemporary Western artwork, a Presidential Gallery – featuring an original hand-signed letter from EVERY U.S. President, Civil War art gallery, and Sagebrush Ranch – an interactive children’s gallery. Booth Museum is the only museum of its kind in the Southeast and in 2016 earned the Escape to the Southeast Travel Attraction of the Year from the Southeast Tourism Society and Best Western Museum in America by the Readers of True West magazine. To learn more about Booth Western Art Museum, visit www.boothmuseum.org.

