Becky Smyth Elected to Georgia Downtown Association Board of Directors

Becky Smyth, Parking Services Manager with the City of Rome, has been elected to serve of the 2017 Georgia Downtown Association (GDA) Board of Directors.

The purpose of the GDA is to encourage the development, redevelopment, and improvement of downtown areas in cities and towns within the State of Georgia; to conduct educational programs to assist in these areas and to promote and encourage the implementation of more effective, comprehensive legal and financing techniques to further these projects.

Becky is a native Roman and has been the Parking Services Manager for Rome since 2007. She has received her certification as a Nationally Certified Parking Professional from the National Parking Association and completed the Georgia Academy for Economic Development.

Becky enjoys enhancing and updating her knowledge about downtowns and the parking industry. In 2014, she completed the management development program through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at UGA where she received her Certificate of Local Government Management. Becky also received her Georgia Downtown Development Professional certification from the Georgia Downtown Association and Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Finally, Becky currently serves as the Past President of Georgia State Parking Association.

The GDA Board has 15 members who are responsible for managing the affairs of the association.

Based in Atlanta, the Georgia Downtown Association is a non-profit association that promotes the economic redevelopment of Georgia’s downtowns.