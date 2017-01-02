Bartow Teen Shoots Man in Stomach, Both Arrested

Bartow County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Woody Road in Adairsville on Saturday night in reference to a possible shooting that occurred as the result of a physical altercation.. Reports stated that that a juvenile got a 22-caliber rifle and pointed it Todd McBurnett. McBurnett later told police that when he attempted to take the rifle away he shot in the stomach.

The alleged shooter said before the shooting occurred, McBurnett got upset and pushed him, causing him to hit his head on a kitchen cabinet. He also said McBurnett went after him again by grabbing, pushing, and hitting him multiple times. That’s when he got the rifle and pointed it at him, telling him he needed to calm down. He said that McBurnett went after him, so he closed his eyes and fired twice, striking him once. He added that at that point he hid the rifle and McBurnett proceeded to start another physical altercation.

One witness said he saw McBurnett start the physical altercation and saw the shooting.

McBurnett was taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment. He will be charged with battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Deputies took the juvenile into custody and transported him to Rome Youth Detention Center. He is being charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and cruelty to children in the third degree.