Following over six months of investigations Bartow County authorities have arrested Ryan Erikson, 24 of Acworth, on 50 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, on May 27, 2016, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the GBI regarding information concerning the possible downloading of child pornography a Erikson’s residence in Bartow County.

Erikson was finally arrested on January 3, 2017.