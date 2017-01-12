Atlanta Police Looking to Identity Body Found at Underground Atlanta

Atlanta Police are looking to identify a woman who was found stabbed to death at Underground Atlanta Tuesday night.

Reports stated that the body was found at the bottom of a stairwell at the once popular mall. They added that the body had bruises, but said that nothing indicating that she was sexually assaulted.

The woman had a purse, but there was no identification in it. Authorities believe she may have been in her late 20s or early 30s.

Police say they do not have any witnesses or a motive in the woman’s death at this time. They are trying to determine if any surveillance cameras in the area are working.