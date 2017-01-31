Armuchee Middle seventh grader repeats as oratorical champion

The Hutcherson sisters from Armuchee have retained their control of oratorical champion of Floyd County Schools as Armuchee seventh-grader Courtney Hutcherson won her second consecutive title in the recent competition. Courtney has won the last two contests and her older sister Kayla won the title in 2015 to control the middle school competition for three years running. The oratorical event was started in 2009 to allow gifted students to display their academic skill and connect with other students. The 2017 contest was the ninth annual competition and used the speech theme “what the world gains from optimism.”





Gifted students competed at the school level to represent their school and advance to the system contest. The top two school qualifiers from each middle school participated in the system contest for 6th, 7th or 8th-grade gifted students in Floyd County Schools.

The contest was judged by members of Toastmasters of Rome. The participants in the oratorical contest were scored on poise, speech content, delivery and overall effectiveness. Each contestant was to give a speech of no more than five minutes.

The winners of the contest were:

First Place – Courtney Hutcherson, seventh-grade, Armuchee Middle School



Second Place – Sarai Eubanks, seventh-grade, Model Middle School

Third Place – Allie Castrejon, eight-grade, Coosa Middle School

School participants included:

Armuchee Middle

Courtney Hutcherson, seventh-grade,

Reagan Foss, seventh-grade

Coosa Middle

Allie Castrejon, eighth-grade

Avie Carlton, seventh-grade

Model Middle

Sarai Eubanks, seventh-grade

Kara Dunn, seventh-grade

Pepperell Middle

Trisha Dobson, eighth-grade