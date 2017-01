Jordan Dwight Conaway, 35 of Armuchee, was arrested Monday after he was charged with passing three checks on a closed account to Wells Fargo in Rome.

Reports stated that on October 2, 2016 he passed checks for $34.73 and $34.63 made payable to Mr. C’s.

Reports added that again on October 3rd he passed another check on the same account for $45.79.

Conaway is charged with three counts of depositing account fraud and probation violation.