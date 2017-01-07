Armuchee High Earns Governor’s Award for Greatest Academic Gains

Armuchee High has earned a Bronze Award for Greatest Gains from the Governor’s Ofice of Student Achievement in Governor Deal’s annual list of Highest Performing and Greatest Gains school awards. Armuchee High was one of 139 schools from 50 school districts across the state to be named a Greatest Gains school. The list was released this week by GOSA.

The Armuchee High staff, students, and community are no stranger to accolades this school year. The school led Floyd County Schools with a graduation rate of 95.8 percent in a recent release of state graduation rate figures, led the system in SAT results with an average score of 1531, was tops with 14 AP Scholars and AHS teacher and basketball coach Michelle Arp was named Floyd County Schools Teacher of the Year in October.

“This award is a testament to the hard work of the staff, students and parents of Armuchee High School and their commitment to academic excellence,” said Dr. John Jackson, superintendent of Floyd County Schools.