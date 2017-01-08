Alzheimer’s Association to Host Education Programs

The Alzheimer’s Association will present 2 Community Education Programs on January 14th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1111 Friendship Baptist Church, Cedartown, GA 30125. Topics presented will include The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease and Know the Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s. Lunchr will be provided.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 800.272.3900. Additionally, anyone seeking information about dementia should contact the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 toll-free helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org/georgia.