Alabama Man Picks Up Minor for Sexual Purpose

A 42 year-old Albertville, Alabama man, David Lee Stephens, has been arrested after he alelgedly picked up a 15 year-old female and took her to a home for the purpose of committing a sexual act.

Stephens is charged with one count of interference with custody and one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, both are felonies.

He is currently being detained in the Marshall County Jail for two counts of probation violation and possession of obscene material. Stephens will be brought to the Etowah County Detention Center at a later time with a $50,000 cash bond