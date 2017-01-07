ACC Tennis Championships Call for Volunteers in Rome

Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and Rome Sports announces a call for volunteers for The Atlantic Coast Conference 2017 Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships on April 25-30, 2017.

Volunteers are needed to serve in many capacities including logistics, ticketing, parking, hospitality, media services, and merchandise sales. While some of the volunteer positions require tennis knowledge, it is not necessary for every position. A wide variety of skill sets are needed so everyone who is interested is encouraged to apply. Individuals must apply online at RomeTennisCenter.com.

“As ‘Directors of First Impressions’ our ACC Ambassadors will be the heart of the tournament,” says Rome Sports Director Ann Hortman who is coordinating the volunteer effort for the tournament. “Volunteers are vital to the success of this event and we appreciate everyone who is willing to give of their time and talents to make the championship tournament successful.”

Requirements for volunteering include the following:

All volunteers are required to commit to volunteer for a minimum of 24 hours between April 22 and May 1, 2017 (shifts will include pre-event set up, tournament days and post-event breakdown and clean up). Start and end times of shifts can vary due to weather delays and changes in match schedule, therefore, flexibility in volunteer shift schedule is necessary. All volunteers must attend a mandatory orientation session the week prior to the tournament; two sessions will be offered. Volunteers must be 18 years of age.

Select opportunities will be available for Junior Volunteers ages 16-17 years old. A waiver must be signed by parents or guardian. Volunteer hours may be counted toward school credit, but interested students must check with school coordinator to confirm.

Six days of competition will bring 13 men’s teams and 15 women’s teams from the 15 ACC schools; beginning with a practice day on April 25, competition runs from April 26-30, 2017. Ticket information will be released as plans are finalized.

For more information on volunteering, contact Ann Hortman of Rome Sports at 706-236-4550 or Rome Tennis Center at Berry College at 706-236-4487.