Rome Man Charged with Beating Woman in the Face

Christopher David Ridings, 28 of Rome, was jailed over the weekend after he allegedly hit a woman at his home on Judson Drive.

Police said that Riding repeatedly hit the woman in the face, causing her to have a fractured bone.

Reports stated that the attack occurred on January 13 of this year.

Riding is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, false imprisonment and a probation violation, along with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.