Calhoun Company Accused of Taking Funds from Injury Child’s Family

According to reports, the family of Tripp Halstead is now faced with financial problems thanks to the loss of $14,000 to a Calhoun business.

Halstead, who was two at the time of the accident, was injured when a tree limb fell on him while he was playing outside his daycare in Winder back in 2013. The child suffered serious brain injuries and had to undergo close to two dozen surgeries.

Now, the child’s grandfather, Larry Hughes, said that the family has lost $14,000 to the owners of Electric Rayz in Calhoun. Hughes said that he paid the company the money to print T-shirts, with the proceeds going to help his grandson’s medical expenses.

Hughes said that the t-shirt printing/tanning salon never gave him the shirts, nor his money back.

CBS 46 in Atlanta reported that Hughes isn’t the only one to have problems with the company.

According to the Atlanta news source a former employee told them that “everybody that worked for them, they never paid them’

Several other businesses also told CVN that they as well have fell victim and lost money to Electric Rays.

Hughes said that he paid for the shirts last May and no one has yet to receive their shirts.

