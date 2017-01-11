132 Offenders Complete Intensive Re-entry Program in Georgia Prison

Since July 1, 2016, 132 offenders at Coastal State Prison (SP) have completed the Intensive Reentry Program (IRP) at Coastal State Prison in Garden City, GA. This program is unique to Coastal SP, and targets non-violent offenders with a history of substance abuse.

“The IRP program at Coastal was established for low-risk offenders that can greatly benefit from Substance Abuse treatment,” said Commissioner Dozier. “This intensive, 90-day program prepares offenders to return to society as law abiding citizens.”

The program is specifically designed for non-violent offenders with a history of substance abuse as a crime-producing behavior. The goal is to give the offenders, with a sentence of two years or less, tools they can use to abstain from drugs, alcohol and criminal behaviors once released.

Courses are assigned based on identified needs, and include Motivation for Change, Reentry Skills Building, Matrix Recovery, Moral Recognition Therapy, and Active Parenting.

