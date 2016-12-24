Woman Pulled over For Speeding, Found with Drugs, No License

Danielle Ayana Everette, 29 of Covington, was arrested on Rome during a traffic stop on Ga 20 at the Loop, after she was pulled over for allegedly driving 79 in a 55 zone. Reports stated that during the stop a search was conducted of the vehicle and officer found marijuana and a marijuana grinder.

Reports added that it was also discovered that she was driving with a suspended license.

Everette is charged with possession of marijuana, speeding, driving on a suspended license, and possession of drug related objects.