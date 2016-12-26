VOTE: Who Would you Like to See as Coosa Valley News Person of the Year?

Coosa Valley News has featured 51 individuals from around the Coosa Valley area this year in our person of the Week feature. Now, we want to know who you would like to see featured as the 2016 Coosa Valley News Person of the Year!

We have looked at the 51 people and selected the 10 most watched videos! Email your selection as who you would like to see as the Coosa Valley News Person of the Year to news@CoosaValleyNews.com. The winner will be selected this Friday!

The nominees are:

Douglas Crumbly, End Slavery Georgia

Ray Couey, Zaxby’s

Belle Tanner, Student

Lily Lary, Student

Linde Marie Wentz, Small Business Owner

Jamie Palmer, Politics, Small Business

Hollie Davis, Nurse

Arion Bass, Real Estate

Jaylen Griffin, Student

Melinda Strickland, Educator