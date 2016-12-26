Town of Cedar Bluff Receives Grant Money

The Town of Cedar Bluff has been awarded a grant of $24,150 for construction of a five-foot wide walking trail and a half-basketball court; reportedly, portions of the grant will be used for improvements in handicap accessibility and installation of signage at the Town Park.

Local funds of $24,150 have also been pledged toward the project package.

Governor Robert Bentley has announced a total of $1.3 million in grants are being awarded to enhance recreation opportunities in Alabama; those awards which are made through the Federal Land & Water Conservation Fund, will enable nine cities, a county, and a recreation board to improve parks and playgrounds in their communities.

The LWCF program was created by Congress in 1965 to assist states with the development and preservation of outdoor recreational facilities.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs manages the program in the state.

WEIS Radio.