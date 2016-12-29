Teen Arrested for Long List of Charges

A Cherokee County teenager managed to rack up a veritable laundry list of charges early Wednesday afternoon.

According to information posted on the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official website, an 18 year old Centre resident, Adam Kane Wright, was arrested, and charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance along with the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, the Possession of a Pistol by a Felon, Altering a Firearm’s Identification, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Reckless Driving, with Improper Passing, Failure/Refusal to Display Insurance, Switched Tag, Failure to Signal and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Speeding and Failure to Wear a Safety Belt.

Wright was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center just before 3:00pm – where he remains, awaiting a bond hearing.

