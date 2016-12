Ronald Dean Stark 47 of Silver Creek, was arrested after having a wreck on Ga 100 while allegedly driving intoxicated.

Reports stated that Stark began to act belligerent and combative and then proceeded to attack an EMS worker. Reports went on to state that once he got to the hospital he began to yell and cuss at the hospital’s medical staff.

Stark is charged with DUI, battery, disorderly conduct, interference with emergency personnel and failure to maintain lane.