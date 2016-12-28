Rome Woman Wrecks, Arrested for DUI, Tries to Escape

Toni Shunta Robinson , 33 of Rome, was arrested on theft and drug charges after she allegedly crashed her vehicle at South Broad near Coosa Street.

Reports stated Robinson improperly changed lanes before crashing into a light pole. While being questioned by authorities she allegedly admitted she was under the influence of alcohol.

A search of the car uncovered marijuana.

Police stated that after being handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car she crawled out of the window and attempted run with the handcuffs still on.

Robinson is charged with escape, theft by taking, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and improper lane change.