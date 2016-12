Valerie Elaine Kollman, 39 of Rome, was found with numerous  drugs, including meth and marijuana, after she was found allegedly trying to steal from the East Rome Wal-Mart.

Reports stated that a search of Kollman uncovered not only meth and marijuana, but a schedule II controlled substance.

Kollman is charged with theft by shoplifting, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.