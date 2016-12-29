Rome Woman Charged with DUI After Police Find Numerous Liquor Bottles in Floor of Car

Brittany Elizabeth Singleton, 37 of Rome, was arrested on Wednesday after police said she was found to be driving under the influence at the corner of Turner McCall Blvd and Riverbend Drive.

Reports said that several bottles of empty small liquor bottles were found in the floor board of her vehicle. Officers also found several Xanax pills in the center console of her car that was not in their original container.

Singleton is charged with DUI, open container, expired tag, improper turn and drugs not in original container.