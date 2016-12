Gavin Brock Powell, 19 of Rome, was arrested following a traffic stop at the corner of Riverside Parkway and Turner McCall Blvd when he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of marijuana.

Reports stated that a search of the car uncovered marijuana, grinders, scales and two rolled one dollar bills with suspected cocaine residue.

Powell is charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects.