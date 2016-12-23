Rome Police Searching For Man Who Robbed West Rome Store

Rome Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Morelos Supermarket at gun point in West Rome Wednesday.

Reports stated that the suspect, described as a small framed white male between the ages of 20 and 35, walked into the store, pointed a gun, and demanded money.

Authorities added that the employee gave the suspect approximately $1,000 before he ran out of the backdoor.

The suspect was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a grey book back with green trim.

Security footage outside was recorded of the suspect looking in the backdoor of the store several times before going in. It also showed him exiting the building two minutes later.

No one was injured.