Rome Man Found Driving Drunk with Kids in Car Christmas Eve

Anderson E Abadio Lopez, 27 of Rome, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while having children in the car.

Reports stated that Lopez was pulled over at the corner of Conn Street and Paris Drive Saturday for not driving with his headlights on after sunset. Reports added that officers found that Lopez was impaired while driving with children in the car. Officers also stated that the children were not property restrained.

Lopez is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of endangering a child by DUI, not property placing safety belts on children, headlight violation and driving without license in possession.