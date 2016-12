Richard Franklin Kelley, 46 of Rome, was arrested for attacking a woman at a home on Cave Spring back on December 1st of this year.

Reports stated that Kelley made physical contact of a provoking nature with a 38 year-old woman at a home on Cave Spring Road.

Reports added that Kelley pulled the victim’s hair and hit her head into a lawn chair. He then is accused of placing his fore arm across her neck preventing her from breathing.

Kelley is charged with simple battery and probation violation.