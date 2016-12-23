Rome Man Charged with Rape

Devorsky Ismale Whatley, 25 of Rome, was arrested Thursday after an investigation into rape allegations.

Reports stated that Whatley is accused of attacking a woman in the woods near the intersection of Cantrell Street and Lookout Circle.

Reports added that Whatley not only allegedly raped the woman, but held her at knife point and threatened to kill her.

Whatley is charged with strong arm rape, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts, battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement and battery.