Thaddeus Lamon Jackson, 41 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was accused of hitting a woman numerous times as she was attempting to call for help.

Reports stated that the couple became engaged in an altercation at the Hometown Title Pawn on Dean Avenue when Jackson became physical with the 47 year-old victim.

An office chair was also broken during the altercation.

Jackson is charged with battery, criminal trespass and obstructing a person making an emergency call.