Mark Anthony Ayala, 21 of Rome, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor back in 2015.

Reports stated that Ayala committed “immoral or indecent acts to a child fourteen years of age with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or himself.”

Reports added that the crime occurred between October 15, 2015 and November 15, 2015.

Ayala is charged with child molestation and statutory rape.