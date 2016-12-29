Rome Man Charged with Bank Fraud

Joshua Demond Mayes, , was arrested on Wednesday after authorities said he allegedly committed deposit account fraud back on September 12th of this year.

Reports said that Mayes allegedly deposited a check into his account at River City Bank for $951.10 from the United States Treasury. However, it was determined that the check was fraudulent. Several days later Mayes removed $938 from the account.

Reports added that when Mayes was notified that the check was a fake he told officials that he had spent the money. The bank as a result attempted to recoup their loss by docking direct deposits of Mayes. Reports went on to say that after the first withholding Mayes moved his direct deposit to another bank. Police stated that Mayes continued to ignore the bank when they contacted him about repayment.

Mayes is charged with deposit account fraud.