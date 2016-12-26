Rome Man Arrested for Standing in Road Drunk, Threatening Man

Christopher Cody Ely, 30 of Rome, was arrested on Maple Road after he was accused of threatening a 36 year-old man while standing in the roadway intoxicated and loudly using profane and vulgar language. .

Reports stated that not only did Ely threaten the victim, but he stalled traffic after he refused to leave the roadway. Officers also said that he threw beer bottles at others, including damaging a vehicle.

Ely is charged with terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, obstructing highways, criminal trespass, and public drunk.