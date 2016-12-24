Rome Man Arrested for over a Dozen Charges including; Assault, False Imprisonment, Theft and Drugs

Justin Wade Dempsey, 35 of Rome, was arrested Friday on Hwy 411 on numerous charges including holding a woman against her will while assaulting her, stealing a car and numerous drug charges.

Reports stated that Dempsey was stopped by Rome police when they allegedly found methamphetamine, hallucinogen mushrooms, and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun. Reports added that he also allegedly possessed a drill and screwdriver bits which is “commonly used in the commission of thefts”.

Police added that while being questioned Dempsey attempted to run on foot and ignore repeated demands to stop. He was captured after a brief chase.

Dempsey was wanted for holding a 27 year-old woman against her will in the kitchen of a home on Wilshire Road back on November 15th Reports added that he also used his hands to strangle the victim, leaving visible marks on her neck.

A day later he is accused of stealing a 2002 Toyota Camry from a Cedar Bluff Alabama man.

Dempsey is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, theft by taking motor vehicle, possession of meth, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon without a license, possession of drug related objects, possession of tools for a commission of a crime, loitering, possession of meth with intent to distribute, obstruction of law enforcement, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and probation violation.