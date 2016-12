David Robert Masters, 25 of Rome, was arrested on Tuesday for attacking a 14 year-old child at the YMCA on East 2nd Avenue back on December 16th.

Reports stated that Masters placed his arms around the child’s threat and choked him, while leaving visible scratches on the right side of his jaw.

Reports added that the child suffered “violent injury” in the attack.

Masters is charged with simple assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.