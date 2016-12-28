Robert E. Young, Jr. (Moby), 48, of Cartersville, Georgia passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:00am in the Mack Eppinger and Sons Funeral Chapel.

Robert Young Jr. was born on April 16, 1968 in Cartersville, GA. to the late Robert E. Young, Sr. and Florence Jones Young. He attended the Cartersville City Schools.

Robert worked for more that fifteen years at Amrep Inc. and Dyna-Flux. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, listening to music, and watching television programs such as football, basketball and CNN News. In fact he was a walking statistics champion.

Moby as he was called by all that knew him enjoyed all types of music and on occasion one might hear live music sounds downtown as well as on Summer Hill coming from his residence.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory: one brother, William Franklin (Jill) Jones of Douglasville, GA.; three sisters, Angela Gail (Tunde) Nuga, Rhonda Suzette (Thedous) Brown of Tifton, GA, and Robin E. Porter of Cartersville, GA.; one aunt, Thelmarie Carter of Cartersville, GA; ten nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

