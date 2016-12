A convenience store robbery suspect was killed when the night manager shot him on Tuesday.

Reports stated that the suspect was one of three who attempted to rob the Sunoco store on US 411 around 3:30 am. They added that during the course of the robbery gunfire was exchanged between the manager and the suspect.

The two accomplices fled the scene in a late model dark SUV with a temporary Georgia tag.

Police said that the suspects were described as three black males wearing dark clothing and masks.