RACA partners with RLT to offer NEW SENIOR THEATRE PROGRAM

Rome Little Theatre is proud to announce the full launch of the RLT Senior Theatre Program with support through a grant from RACA. The program includes acting workshops culminating in performances at local assisted living and retirement communities. The RACA grant is allowing RLT to offer longer and more frequent sessions are a significantly lower cost to the participants. Because leading roles, and thus acting opportunities, often begin to decline earlier than a “typical” senior age, sessions are open to anyone 50+ who desires to participate.

Each 12-week session will be taught by Rome Little Theatre President, Karen Bowling. Two options are being offered. Tuesday & Thursday morning workshops beginning January 24, (9am-Noon) and Wednesday & Sunday evening workshops beginning January 4, (6pm-9pm) will take place at the RLT Annex on 5th Ave.

“These workshops are an excellent opportunity for our talented senior actors to continue to have time on stage, creating characters they love.” said Hannah Cook, RLT Executive Director. Karen Bowling added, “The RLT Senior Theatre Program is open to novice and experienced actors alike. Come obtain a new skill, or sharpen a well used one, in a safe and welcoming environment.”

These sessions will act as rehearsals of selected scripts. Participants will memorize lines, develop characters and work together to bring the script to life. Tuition is subsidized by RACA and is $120 for the full 12-week workshop. That is only $5 per three hour session! Don’t miss out on this fun and fulfilling workshop!

Dates and times:

SESSION ONE: Wednesdays & Sundays: January 4-March22, 2017 6-9pm

Performances March 25-April 9, 2017

SESSION TWO: Tuesdays and Thursdays: January 24-April 11, 2017 9am-Noon

Performances April 16-28, 2017

RLT is excited to work with RACA to serve the seniors of this great community! Register now at romelittletheatre.org or call 706-295-7171.