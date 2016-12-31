New Executive Director Named; Will Take Plunge During Polar Bear Paddle Jan. 14

The Coosa River Basin Initiative will start the new year with new leadership as the CRBI Board of Directors has hired Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman to lead the Rome-based organization dedicated to protecting the region’s drinking water and North America’s most biologically unique river basin.

Demonbreun returns to Rome after two and a half years serving as watershed outreach coordinator at Ogeechee Riverkeeper based in Savannah. He previously served as director at the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia for four years.

Before taking the job with Ogeechee Riverkeeper, he served for a short time on the CRBI Board of Directors.

“While I enjoyed my job immensely at Ogeechee Riverkeeper,” Demonbreun said. “My family and I have missed being in Rome and are incredibly excited to be back. I’m grateful for this opportunity to lead such a strong organization in protecting the rivers that are set so deeply in the heart of this city’s identity.”

While at Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Demonbreun was responsible for the organization’s education programs, paddle trips and volunteer training among other duties. In 2013, Ogeechee Riverkeeper won a $2.5 million legal settlement against a textile manufacturing facility responsible for a 2011 incident that resulted in the death of some 38,000 fish in the river.

“We’re excited to have Jesse back in Rome working for clean water,” said CRBI Board President Chad Johnfroe. “Jesse is familiar with Rome and other Northwest Georgia communities and has a strong record of community service.”

Demonbruen is a 2008 graduate of Berry College where he studied Biology and English.

He will be charged with leading the organization’s advocacy, education, water monitoring and restoration programs and raising money to support these programs.

CRBI has served northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama since 1992. The organization is supported by more than 3,500 members and is operated by a volunteer board of directors. Jesse will direct two other CRBI employees, Shira Kerce, membership and events coordinator and Joe Cook, advocacy and communication coordinator.

Recent CRBI accomplishments include protecting some 70 acres of floodplain and wetlands in Rome that was slated for development and facilitating the growth of the Etowah River Water Trail by providing funding for the construction of the new Macedonia Road boat launch in Bartow County.

Demonbruen is kicking off his tenure at CRBI by challenging members and supporters to send him plunging into the frigid waters of the Etowah River during the annual Polar Bear Paddle on Jan. 14.

If supporters donate $1000 or more to CRBI between now and Jan. 14, Demonbruen will take the plunge. Donations can be made online at http://www.coosa.org/events/polar-bear-paddle-plunge-2017

CRBI is a 501c3 organization with the mission of informing and empowering citizens to preserve, protect and restore North America’s most biologically unique river system.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT JOE COOK AT 706-232-2724 OR VIA E-MAIL AT JCOOK@COOSA.ORG